Chicken on rice 19072 Beach Blvd Unit F
Entree
- Hainan Chicken With Ginger rice
Steamed chicken with rice and spicy thai ginger sauce$15.99
- Crispy Chicken with Ginger rice
Deep-fried chicken with Ginger rice and sweet Chili Sauce$15.99
- Spicy Crispy Chicken with Ginger rice
Mixed Fried chicken with spicy sauce and rice$15.99
- Combination Chicken with Ginger rice
2 choice of chicken or double it$17.99
- Deep-Fried Tofu with Ginger Rice
Deep Fried Tofu with Ginger Rice and Sweet Chili sauce$11.99
- Khao Soi Noodle with Chicken$16.99
- Hainan Chicken only$15.99
- Crispy Chicken Only$15.99
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Only$15.99
Lunch Specials
- Combo 1
Hainan Chicken with Ginger rice and spicy ginger sauce, Egg Rolls (2), and soda can.$15.99
- Combo 2
Crispy Chicken with ginger rice and Sweet chili sauce, egg roll (2) , soda can$15.99
- Combo 3
Hainan Chicken and Crispy chicken with ginger rice and spicy ginger sauce and Sweet chili sauce, egg roll (2) , soda can$17.99
Chicken on Rice Location and Hours
(562) 513-8916
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM